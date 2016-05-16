BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Twitter Inc
* Board also appoints marjorie scardino as lead independent director
* Lee will also serve as a member of nominating and corporate governance committe
* Lee is chairman and chief executive officer of bet networks, a media and entertainment subsidiary of viacom, inc.
* Scardino succeeds peter currie in role, whose term will end following annual meeting
* Twitter, inc. Appoints debra l. Lee to the board of directors
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn