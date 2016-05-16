May 16 Twitter Inc

* Board also appoints marjorie scardino as lead independent director

* Lee will also serve as a member of nominating and corporate governance committe

* Lee is chairman and chief executive officer of bet networks, a media and entertainment subsidiary of viacom, inc.

* Scardino succeeds peter currie in role, whose term will end following annual meeting

* Twitter, inc. Appoints debra l. Lee to the board of directors