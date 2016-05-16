BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Xtera Communications Inc
* Xtera announces fiscal second quarter financial results
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.35
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.38
* Q2 revenue rose 21 percent to $17.1 million
* Q2 revenue view $23 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: