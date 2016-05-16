PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 16 Office Depot Inc
* Office depot announces termination of merger agreement with staples
* Executes $1.2 billion five-year extension to its credit facility
* Finalizing comprehensive business review
* Will receive $250 million termination fee from staples
* Additionally, company is analyzing various capital structure and shareholder return alternatives
* Analyzing various capital structure and shareholder return alternatives
* Engaged bain & company to assist with finalizing a comprehensive strategic review of its business
* Announced that it has successfully extended its asset-based credit facility for an additional five years
* New $1.2 billion facility will mature on may 13, 2021
* Will host a webcast and conference call with analysts and investors today at 5:15 p.m. Eastern time
* Office depot announces termination of merger agreement with staples Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt