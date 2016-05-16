BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
May 16 Wave Life Sciences Ltd
* On track to file two investigational new drug applications in late 2016 for its 2 lead allele-specific antisense programs
* Expects to report data from its Galnac proof of concept, subcutaneously administered, non-human primate studies in second half of 2016
* Expects cash resources with $40 million in payments from Pfizer collaboration, will fund operating expenses, CAPEX requirements into 2019
* Wave life sciences reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn