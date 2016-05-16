BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Origin Agritech Ltd
* Says Shashank Aurora as organization's new chief financial officer
* Aurora most recently served Dupont Pioneer in capacity of global services finance director
* Origin Agritech announces new CFO
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn