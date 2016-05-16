BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Kingold Jewelry Inc
* Reiterates guidance of between 50 and 60 metric tons of 24-karat gold processed in 2016.
* In q1, co sold about 14.8 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, an increase of 20.1% over 12.3 metric tons sold in q1 of 2015.
* Anticipates finishing construction of kingold jewelry cultural industry park by end of may 2016
* Kingold jewelry reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 sales rose 37 percent to $282.2 million
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn