BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
May 16 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc
* Beacon roofing supply announces secondary offering of 8,536,500 shares of common stock
* Beacon roofing supply announces secondary offering of 8,536,500 shares of common stock

* Selling stockholder will receive all net proceeds from offering, will not hold any shares after completion
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn