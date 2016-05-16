BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Aramark
* Aramark says priced a private offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024
* Aramark says priced a private offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026
* 2024 notes are expected to constitute further issuance of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2024
* 2024 notes are expected to constitute further issuance of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2024

* Aramark announces pricing of senior notes
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn