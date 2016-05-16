May 16 First Capital Realty Inc

* First Capital Realty Inc says to sell 4.7 million common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $21.10 per share

* Expectation of low to mid single digit growth in OFFO per share for full 2016 year remains intact

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to fund purchase of a recently completed acquisition

* Net proceeds from offering will also be used to satisfy company's share of purchase of anticipated near-term acquisitions

* First capital realty announces $100 million equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)