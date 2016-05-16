BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Voxx International Corporation Reports Its Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter And Year
* End financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.22
* Q4 sales $169.7 million versus $169.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: