May 16 SIFCO Industries Inc

* Continued to incur one-time costs in quarter related to delayed filing of our 2015 form 10-k

* With filing completed in late january, further cost impact from that experience will not affect future quarters of fiscal 2016

* Sifco industries, inc. ("sifco") announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales rose 18.1 percent to $29.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)