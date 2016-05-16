UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 16 SIFCO Industries Inc
* Continued to incur one-time costs in quarter related to delayed filing of our 2015 form 10-k
* With filing completed in late january, further cost impact from that experience will not affect future quarters of fiscal 2016
* Sifco industries, inc. ("sifco") announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales rose 18.1 percent to $29.1 million
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock