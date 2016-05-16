BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 17 Gogold Resources Inc
* Net proceeds of offering will be used for advancement and development of company's mineral properties in Mexico
* GoGold Resources Inc says agreed to sell, on a bought deal basis, 7.7 million units of company at a price of c$1.30 per unit
* GoGold Resources Inc announces C$10 million bought deal financing
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn