UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 16 Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd
* Mda appoints new director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: