BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 National Holdings Corp
* National holding corporation announces fiscal second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 revenue fell 2 percent to $42 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: