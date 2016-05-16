UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 16 Mam Software Group Inc
* Says expectations for adjusted ebitda for fiscal year 2016 remain in range of $5.0 million to $5.2 million
* Mam software reports fiscal third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue rose 3.4 percent to $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: