UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 16 Richmont Mines Inc
* Entered agreement for issuance of 2.6 million common shares of corporation, on a bought-deal basis, at a price of CAN$10.40 per share
* To use net proceeds to expand current exploration program and potential organic growth opportunities at cornerstone island gold mine
* Richmont mines announces CAN$27 million bought deal financing of common shares
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock