May 16 Richmont Mines Inc

* Entered agreement for issuance of 2.6 million common shares of corporation, on a bought-deal basis, at a price of CAN$10.40 per share

* To use net proceeds to expand current exploration program and potential organic growth opportunities at cornerstone island gold mine

* Richmont mines announces CAN$27 million bought deal financing of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)