May 16 (Reuters) -

* Ct Real Estate Investment Trust says intends to use proceeds of debenture offering to pay down certain amounts outstanding under its credit facility

* Ct reit announces offering of $150m 2.159% series c senior unsecured debentures due june 1, 2021 and $200m 3.289% series d senior unsecured debentures due june 1, 2026