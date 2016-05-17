May 16 Fortress Paper Ltd :
* Dissolving pulp market outlook for 2016 will continue to
be positive
* Says management continues to focus on cost reductions,
production and power generation to improve margins at fsc mill
* Says expects consistent Viscose Staple Fibre ("VSF") and
dissolving pulp pricing through Q2 of 2016
* Says collective agreements with unionized employees at FSC
mill expired on April 30, 2016
* Bargaining negotiations with unionized employees at FSC
mill are ongoing with an expected new agreement to be signed
during Q2 of 2016
* Fortress paper announces first quarter 2016 results
