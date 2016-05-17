UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
May 17 Constellation Enterprises Llc
* Subsidiaries included in filing and will continue to operate uninterrupted, with exception of columbus castings
* Columbus castings which will temporarily halt production during this process as it pursues a sale of business
* Constellation enterprises llc and its subsidiaries implement debt restructuring; facilitated via voluntary chapter 11 filing
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.