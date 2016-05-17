May 17 Constellation Enterprises Llc

* Subsidiaries included in filing and will continue to operate uninterrupted, with exception of columbus castings

* Columbus castings which will temporarily halt production during this process as it pursues a sale of business

* Constellation enterprises llc and its subsidiaries implement debt restructuring; facilitated via voluntary chapter 11 filing Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)