May 17 Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd announces first quarter 2016
financial and operating results and new board member
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd qtrly average daily production
decreased 40 pct to 1,968 boe/d from 3,267 boe/d for Q1 of 2015
* Strategic had $26.5 million in working capital at March
31, 2016 which will fund ongoing operating,capital activities in
near term
* Says is in planning stages for next phase of development
at Marlowe, with capital spending program of about $15-20
million in second half of 2016
