May 17 Cyren Ltd :

* Revenues for Q1 of 2016 were $7.4 million , compared to $7.0 million for Q1 of 2015

* Non-Gaap revenues totaled $7.5 million for Q1 of 2016, compared to $7.0 million for Q1 of 2015, and $7.2 million for Q4 of 2015

* During quarter, Cyren paid down in full and terminated its line of credit, ending quarter with no debt

* Cyren reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.05