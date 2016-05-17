May 17 Cyren Ltd :
* Revenues for Q1 of 2016 were $7.4 million , compared to
$7.0 million for Q1 of 2015
* Non-Gaap revenues totaled $7.5 million for Q1 of 2016,
compared to $7.0 million for Q1 of 2015, and $7.2 million for Q4
of 2015
* During quarter, Cyren paid down in full and terminated its
line of credit, ending quarter with no debt
* Cyren reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
