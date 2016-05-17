BRIEF- Hewlett Packard acquires Niara
* HPE acquires Niara to enhance security at the intelligent edge
May 17 E Commerce China Dangdang Inc :
* Dangdang announces receipt of revised non-binding proposal to acquire the company at US$6.50 per ads or US$1.30 per common share
* Special committee of board formed to consider original proposal by buyer group is evaluating revised proposal
* Says received a non-binding proposal from Peggy Yu Yu , Chairwoman of Board, and Mr. Guoqing Li , CEO
* Binding proposal to acquire the company at US$6.50 per ADS or US$1.30 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 The board of Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier Oi SA on Wednesday decided to first solve its court-supervised reorganization before discussing a potential capital increase or new investments, a source told Reuters.
