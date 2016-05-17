UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
May 17 LifeLock Inc :
* LifeLock announces an additional accelerated share repurchase transaction
* LifeLock Inc says commencement of an additional accelerated share repurchase transaction with bank of America, N.A. For approximately $48 million
* Final settlement of transactions under new ASR agreement is expected to take place on or before end of Q3 2016
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions