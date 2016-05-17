May 17 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces reduction in workforce as part of operating expense management plan

* Reducing its workforce by approximately 30%

* Expects to complete reduction in workforce immediately

* Reduction in workforce affects employees from Catalyst's commercial team

* Believe currently available resources will be sufficient to complete development of and refile NDA for firdapse for lems, cms

* Reduction in workforce is part of ongoing efforts to conserve cash to complete requirements for NDA submission of Firdapse