May 17 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
* Qtrly comparable restaurant revenue decreased 2.6%
* Red robin gourmet burgers inc says expects capital
investments of around $190 million, which includes 13
restaurants acquired in first quarter
* Expects to remodel around 70 locations as part of its
brand transformation initiative in 2016
* Red robin gourmet burgers inc sees flat to slightly
negative comparable revenue growth for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.66, revenue view $1.36
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 10 basis point change in restaurant-level operating profit
margin expected to impact eps by approximately $0.09 in 2016
* Red robin gourmet burgers reports results for the fiscal
first quarter ended april 17, 2016
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 8 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.27
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 revenue $402.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $415.2
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)