May 17 Clearwater Seafoods Inc

* Clearwater reports record first quarter results supporting positive outlook for 2016

* Q1 sales of $116.2 million, up 54 pct

* Q1 sales and gross margin helped by strong market demand in all regions as well as higher selling prices

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* "global demand for seafood is outpacing supply"

* "supply of wild seafood is limited and is expected to continue to lag behind growing global demand"