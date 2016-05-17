May 17 Revelo Resources
* Chilean subsidiary established a Chilean joint venture
company with subsidiary of Newmont Mining Corporation
* Says Newmont has indicated that it plans to start drill
testing of key anomalies on about 45,285-hectare Montezuma
Project in Q3 2016
* JV is currently owned 51 pct by Newmont and 49 pct by
Revelo, but Newmont has elected to pursue a further 14 pct (to
65 pct) in JV company
* Revelo establishes company with JV partner in Chile for
Montezuma project
