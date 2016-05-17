May 17 Vivint Inc

* Vivint announces intention to offer new senior secured notes

* Vivint inc says to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2022

* Vivint inc says issuer intends to use about $140.0 million of net proceeds from notes offering to reduce existing indebtedness

* Vivint announces intention to offer new senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )