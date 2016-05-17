WRAPUP 13-Trump: U.S. will win appeal of judge's travel ban order

* Passengers from 7 affected countries can fly to U.S. again * Trump calls ruling blocking his travel ban 'ridiculous' * Some fear new travel window may not last long * Iraqi refugee says family's plans 'in God's hands' By Yeganeh Torbati and Steve Holland WASHINGTON/PALM BEACH, Fla, Feb 4 U.S. President Donald Trump said the Justice Department will win an appeal filed late Saturday of a judge's order lifting a travel ban he had imposed on citizens of seven mainl