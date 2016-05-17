May 17 Crius Energy Trust

* Crius Energy Trust says currently, trust indirectly owns 14,716,582 LLC units, representing an approximate 43.1% interest in Cirrus Energy Llc

* Pursuant to remaining LLC acquisition, trust intends to acquire, directly or indirectly, an additional 19.5 million Llc units

* Crius Energy Trust will initiate a tender offer to acquire remaining interest in Crius Energy, Llc