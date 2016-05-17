May 17 HC2 Holdings Inc

* HC2 submits letter to the Andersons Inc. regarding potential acquisition

* Letter states "continued desire" to acquire Andersons for $37 per share in cash

* Letter states "continued desire" to acquire Andersons for total purchase price of $1.043 billion, plus assumption of $402 million in debt

* HC2 submits letter to the Andersons Inc. Regarding potential acquisition