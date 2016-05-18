May 17 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd
* Connacher Oil and Gas files for CCAA protection and
receives order permitting interim financing of up to US$20
million
* Says during CCAA proceedings, it is expected that
company's operations will continue uninterrupted
* There are no intended changes to management team or
composition of board of directors of company
* Interim financing is expected to provide sufficient
liquidity to support business of applicants during CCAA
proceedings
* Obtained approval to initiate a sale and investment
solicitation process to be conducted in conjunction with CCAA
proceedings
