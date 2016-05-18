May 18 Qiwi Plc :
* Qiwi announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share rub 20.41
* Q1 earnings per share view rub 16.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Total adjusted net revenue for quarter ended march 31,
2016 was rub 2,509 million ($37.1 million), a decrease of 0.2%
* Qiwi plc qtrly payment adjusted net revenue was rub 2,004
million ($29.6 million), an increase of 9% compared
* Reiterates 2016 guidance
* "we believe that 2016 will be challenging"
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share
* Board of directors approved a dividend of usd 22 cents per
share
* "We continue to pursue certain M&A targets, thus our view
on dividends distribution throughout 2016 is subject to change"
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Qtrly revenue rub 4,160 million versus rub 3,971 million
* Qtrly earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity
holders of the parent rub 11.79
* Q1 revenue view rub 2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view rub 74.22, revenue view rub
10.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
