BRIEF-Oneok says oneok partners must pay termination fee of up to $300 mln
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kSOr0y) Further company coverage:
May 18 Novanta Inc
* Transaction is expected to close later this month
* Novanta to acquire Reach Technology, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kSOr0y) Further company coverage:
* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: