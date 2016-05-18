BRIEF-Oneok says oneok partners must pay termination fee of up to $300 mln
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kSOr0y) Further company coverage:
May 18 Golden Band Resources Inc :
* Also entered into $1.2 million debtor-in-possession term sheet with Camce Holding Inc, an affiliate of Procon Resources Inc
* Golden band announces court order obtained in regard to debt restructuring efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kSOr0y) Further company coverage:
* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: