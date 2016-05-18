Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
May 18 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc:
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. files amended plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Amended plan enhances recoveries for many creditors and features additional consideration from CEC
* Amended plan includes distribution of $1 billion of convertible notes to be issued by "new CEC"
* Amended plan includes distribution of up to 47.5% of common stock in new cec
* Caesars entertainment operating co. Files amended plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
Feb 1 British sporting goods company Sports Direct International Plc is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.
