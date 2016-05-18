May 18 Republic Bancorp Inc

* Quarterly dividend of $0.209 per share of class A common stock and $0.19 per share on class B common stock will be payable july 15

* Says 6% increase in company's Q2 cash dividends

Republic Bancorp, Inc. Increases its common stock cash dividends for the 17th consecutive year