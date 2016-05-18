May 18 Urban Outfitters Inc
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include
our comparable direct-to-consumer channel, increased 1%
* Says as of April 30, 2016, total inventory decreased by
$38 mln, Or 10%, On A Year Over-Year basis
* Urban Outfitters inc says decrease in total inventory is
primarily related to decline in comparable retail segment
inventory, which decreased 10% at cost
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales increased 2% at
urban outfitters, were flat at anthropologie group
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales decreased 2% at
free people
* Urban outfitters reports record q1 sales
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 sales $763 million versus I/B/E/S view $759.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
