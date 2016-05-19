May 19 Advance Auto Parts Inc

* Mike norona, chief financial officer, will be leaving company

* Norona has agreed to remain in his current role until a successor has been named and will assist with an orderly transition

* Commenced an external search for a new cfo

* Says no longer expects to achieve its annual free cash flow assumption of a minimum of $500 million for fiscal 2016

* Says annual comparable store sales is now expected to be between negative 3% and negative 5% for 2016

* Says is no longer targeting an adjusted operating income rate of 12% for fiscal 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.14

* Qtrly comparable store sales decrease of 1.9%

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $260 million to $280 million

* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2016 adjusted cash eps of $2.51

* Q1 adjusted cash earnings per share $2.51

* Q1 sales $2.98 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)