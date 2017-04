May 19 Concert Pharmaceuticals

* Expects to report top-line data upon completion of multiple-dose phase 1 program in q4 of 2016

* Expects to initiate a phase 2 efficacy study in early 2017

* Initiates Phase 1 Trial Of Ctp-543 as a new treatment for alopecia areata Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)