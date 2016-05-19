May 19 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Says anticipates a reduction to 2016 adjusted ebitda of approximately $10 million versus prior guidance

* Also licensed u.s., european and canadian intellectual property rights for interferon gamma-1b for treatment of friedreich's ataxia

* Under terms of separate agreement with undisclosed third party, co licensed u.s., european, canadian ip rights for interferon gamma-1b

* Co will immediately begin investing in related manufacturing, supply chain, regulatory,commercial activities for interferon gamma-1b

* Paid boehringer ingelheim eur5 million upon signing, will pay eur20 million upon closing for rights for interferon gamma-1b in territories outside u.s, canada, japan

