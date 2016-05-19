Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn -Bbg
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 19 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Says anticipates a reduction to 2016 adjusted ebitda of approximately $10 million versus prior guidance
* Also licensed u.s., european and canadian intellectual property rights for interferon gamma-1b for treatment of friedreich's ataxia
* Under terms of separate agreement with undisclosed third party, co licensed u.s., european, canadian ip rights for interferon gamma-1b
* Co will immediately begin investing in related manufacturing, supply chain, regulatory,commercial activities for interferon gamma-1b
* To immediately begin investing in related manufacturing, supply chain, regulatory and commercial activities for interferon gamma-1b
* Paid boehringer ingelheim eur5 million upon signing, will pay eur20 million upon closing for rights for interferon gamma-1b in territories outside u.s, canada, japan
* To Acquire Worldwide Rights To Interferon Gamma-1B from boehringer ingelheim international gmbh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg