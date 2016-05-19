May 19 Brady Corp Sees Low

* Earnings per diluted class a nonvoting common share of $0.42 in q3 of fiscal 2016

* Earnings per diluted class a common share guidance for full year ending july 31, 2016, increased to a range of $1.37 to $1.45

* Single digit decline in organic sales for full fiscal year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brady corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results and increases its fiscal 2016 eps guidance

* Q3 sales $286.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $276.1 million