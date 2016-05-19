Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 19 Cogobuy Group
* Online transaction customers as at march 31, 2016 reached 11,590, up 92.6% yoy
* Qtrly non-gaap profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was approximately rmb100.2 million , up 30.1% yoy
* Cogobuy announces 2016 first quarter unaudited operating results
* Q1 revenue rose 27.3 percent to rmb 2.427 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order