May 19 Monro Muffler Brake Inc
* Qtrly comparable store sales increased approximately 5%
for both alignments and brakes and 2% for tires
* Approved a $.02 increase in company's cash dividend for q1
of fiscal year 2017 to $.17
* Fiscal 2017 sales guidance assumes a comparable store
sales decrease of 2.0% to flat
* For q1 of fiscal 2017, company anticipates comparable
store sales to decrease 8.0% to 5.0%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $259.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.46, revenue view $1.04
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monro muffler brake, inc. Announces fourth quarter and
fiscal 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.20
* Sees q1 earnings per share $0.47 to $0.51
* Q4 sales $229 million versus i/b/e/s view $238.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.42
* Sees q1 2017 sales $230 million to $240 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales $980 million to $1.01 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)