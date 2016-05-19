May 19 Insperity Inc :
* Insperity agrees to add two new directors to board
* Starboard agrees to support company's nominees at annual
meeting
* Under terms of agreement, board agreed to appoint John
Morphy, who was previously nominated by starboard, as a class
III director
* In addition, board will promptly commence a search for an
additional independent director
* Agreement calls for certain changes to composition of
standing committees of board
* Starboard agreed to vote all its shares in favor of Morphy
& Co's incumbent class iii directors, Richard Rawson, president,
& Michael Brown
* Starboard also agreed to customary standstill provisions
under agreement
* Insperity and Starboard reach agreement on board
composition
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)