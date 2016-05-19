May 19 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp
* Sale of nave constellation and nave universe, chemical
tankers, expected in q3 2016
* As of may 19, 2016, navios acquisition contracted 95.2%
and 53.0% of available days on charter-out basis for 2016 and
2017, respectively
* Average contractual daily charter-out rate for fleet
expected to be $20,107 and $21,419 for 2016 and 2017,
respectively
* Navios maritime acquisition corporation reports financial
results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $80.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)