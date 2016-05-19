Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
May 19 CIT Group Inc :
* CIT Healthcare Finance serveed as joint lead arranger in $65 million financing of blue wolf capital partners' acquisition of national home health care
* CIT Group Inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg