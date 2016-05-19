Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
May 19 Kingsway Financial Services Inc
* Unit will acquire 81% of issued and outstanding capital stock of CMC for a purchase price of $1,500,000
* Deal for $1.5 million
* Unit entered purchase agreement with CRIC TRT Acquisition Llc to purchase 81% of capital stock of CMC Industries, Inc
* Kingsway enters into definitive agreement to acquire CMC Industries, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg