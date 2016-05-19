Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn -Bbg
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 19 DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc -
* Financial terms were not disclosed
* Says Family Health Care of Central Florida will join DaVita's JSA medical group
* DaVita announces agreement to acquire a prominent medical group in Orlando area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
