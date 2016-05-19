May 19 (Reuters) -
* Samco Gold signs agreement with Yamana Gold Inc for sale
of Corina property and discontinuance of legal action;
terminates participation and option agreement
* Total consideration payable by Yamana in connection with
above transactions including purchase of Corina property is US$4
million
* Yamana agreement provides that on June 16, 2016 Corina
property will be acquired by Yamana, conditional on prior due
diligence by Yamana
* Yamana entitled to receive reimbursement of at least $1
million from termination payments Samco receives from
termination of P&O agreement
* Has terminated participation and option agreement with
Ricardo A. Auriemma dated January 10, 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)